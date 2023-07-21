Ariana Grande dating ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The news comes shortly after Grande and husband Dalton Gomez reportedly split up

MANILA, Philippines – Pop star and actress Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, according to US media.

A source told TMZ on Thursday, July 20 that the two started dating during the production of the movie musical, where Grande plays Glinda and Slater plays supporting character Boq. The news follows shortly after reports that Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have split.

According to Entertainment Tonight, another source told them that Grande and Slater “didn’t start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends.”

Grande and Gomez dated for at least 10 months before getting engaged in December 2020 and then married in May 2021. The two reportedly ended their relationship in January 2023 and are now “heading for divorce.” TMZ also reports that Gomez has also been dating following the split.

In July, the “Positions” hitmaker was spotted at Wimbledon’s Centre Court without her engagement ring and wedding band, PEOPLE reported. They also pointed out that Grande shared a now-deleted photo of the couple on Instagram to celebrate their second wedding anniversary in May, writing “I love him so.”

Slater married partner Lilly Jay in 2018, with whom he shares his first child born in 2022. He is known for leading the cast of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, which earned him a Tony nomination in 2018. He has set his Instagram account to private following the news.

Grande, Dalton, and Slater have yet to comment on the reports. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.