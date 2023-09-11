Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are married – reports 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Chris and Alba were first reported to be a couple in November 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Sorry, ladies – Chris Evans, aka 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive, is officially off the market!

The Captain America star has reportedly tied the knot with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

According to PEOPLE magazine and Entertainment Tonight, the couple exchanged vows on Saturday, September 9 at a private ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts.

The report also claimed that Evans’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner were present in the intimate wedding ceremony.

As of writing, representatives for both Evans and Baptista have yet to confirm the news.

Romance between the two was first reported in November 2022, in which US media claimed that the couple had already been dating for over a year. At the time, PEOPLE Magazine and Entertainment Tonight reported that the relationship “is serious,” and that “they are in love and Chris has never been happier, and that his family and friends all adore her.”

Evans confirmed their relationship in January 2023 by sharing a video montage of them. The couple has primarily kept their relationship private.

Evans, 42, is best known for his role as Captain America in different films by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Lightyear star previously dated actresses Jessica Biel and Jenny Slate.

Baptista, 26, meanwhile, is best known for her character in the Netflix series Warrior Nun. Her latest lead role was for the 2022 film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. – Rappler.com