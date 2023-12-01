‘Part of our childhood’: Celebrities, netizens react to KathNiel breakup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Thank you for being a part of our childhood, KathNiel. My home since 12. I love you,' a KathNiel fan posted on X (formerly Twitter)

MANILA, Philippines – After 11 years of being together as an on- and off-screen couple, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla confirmed their breakup via Instagram on Thursday, November 30.

Friends and fellow celebrities, such as Sofia Andres, Joshua Garcia, Vice Ganda, and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, showed their support and love to the tandem by commenting on the former couple’s Instagram posts.

Netizens were quick to express their sadness and realizations after the former couple announced their breakup online, while others reminisced about their journey and growth.

“These KathNiel stans are probably hurting 100x more than any of us right now,” one user on X said, touching on how Kathryn and Daniel have amassed a huge loyal following over the years.

Even non-fans were affected by the news and pointed out how KathNiel has become part of Filipino culture due to the couple’s telenovelas and films shown since they started in the entertainment industry and showbiz in 2012.

“The reason why KathNiel’s breakup resonated with a lot of people, even non-fans, is because they grew up with us in those 11 years,” an X user posted.

People also felt emotional reading Bernardo’s heartfelt message on Instagram, commending Bernardo for her maturity, strength, and unconditional love for Padilla.

“Ang tapang-tapang mo,” a fan wrote on X, praising how Bernardo has bravely faced everything so far.

Netizens expressed their support for the couple’s future, wishing them well, as they move forward to a new chapter in their lives.

“Whatever the reason for their separation was, at the end of the day, they made a lot of us happy for 11 years. I’m forever thankful,” a KathNiel fan posted on X, urging others to respect the former couple as they end their relationship and go on with their lives.

