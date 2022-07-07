Heart Evangelista meets ‘Emily in Paris’ stars Camille Razat and Ashley Park at fashion show

FASHION WEEK. Heart Evangelista sits front row next to 'Emily in Paris' stars Camille Razat and Ashley Park at a fashion show.

MANILA, Philippines – In the latest episode of Heart Evangelista in Paris, the actress and fashion queen sat front row at a fashion show next to Emily in Paris stars Camille Razat and Ashley Park.

Heart shared a photo of her with the two actresses as they attended the fashion show of Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.

Replying to Heart’s post, Camille said, “Pleasure to meet you,” while Ashley said “So good meeting you.”

Emily in Paris is a Netflix hit about an American woman’s adventures and misadventures as she moves to Paris to work at a French luxury marketing agency. In the show, Camille plays quintessential French cool girl Camille, while Ashley plays Emily’s best friend Mindy, an aspiring singer. The two star opposite Lily Collins, who plays Emily.

Heart has been in Paris since June, attending various fashion events including a gala for luxury jewelry brand Chaumet where she met South Korean star Song Hye-kyo. – Rappler.com