‘Home Along Da Riles’ cast reunites to mark Dolphy’s 11th death anniversary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REUNION. The cast of 'Home Along Da Riles' mark Dolphy's 11th death anniversary together.

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of hit ‘90s sitcom Home Along Da Riles reunited on Monday, July 10, to mark the 11th death anniversary of the show’s star Dolphy.

The show, which ran on ABS-CBN from 1992 to 2003, told the story of Kevin Cosme (Dolphy), a hardworking widower who lived along the railroad tracks with his five children

The actors who played Kevin’s kids – Claudine Barretto, Gio Alvarez, Maybelyn Dela Cruz, Smokey Manaloto, Dolphy’s grandson Boy 2 Quizon, and son Vandolph Quizon – were all at the reunion, along with the show’s writers and staff.

“Once a Cosme, Always a Cosme! Happy 11th year in Heaven, Lolo!” Boy 2 wrote in an Instagram post where he shared photos of their get-together.

Claudine also shared photos of the gathering on her Instagram saying “We luv u tatay Kevin.”

Zsa Zsa Padilla, Dolphy’s partner at the time of his death, also took to Instagram to mark his death anniversary, posting photos from his grave saying “Please say a little prayer for him.”

Dolphy died on July 10, 2012, at 83 years old, after being hospitalized for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. – Rappler.com



