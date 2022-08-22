Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold second wedding 

FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend a special screening of the film "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 8, 2022.

Just a month after their Vegas wedding, the couple ties the knot once more in Georgia

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their love once more with a second wedding held on Saturday, August 20.

It seems like the church bells didn’t stop ringing for the newlywed couple after their intimate Las Vegas wedding on July 17. Affleck and Lopez decided to hold another much grander ceremony in Georgia among the company of their family and friends.

Included in the star-studded guest list were Matt Damon, Clerks’ Jason Mewes, and director Kevin Smith. Moreover, the wedding was officiated by former monk-turned-life coach and podcast host Jay Shetty.

The bride donned a Ralph Lauren dress and the groom went for a white tuxedo jacket matched with black trousers.

According to Dailymail UK, the wedding took place in Affleck’s multimillion-dollar estate, boasting a vast 87 acres of land. PEOPLE reported that a marquee was set up right in the middle of white flowers and other estate greenery, elegant tables lined the riverfront dock, and a gorgeous white piano added to the decor.

Lopez and Affleck first crossed paths in 2001, during the filming of Gigli (2003). A year after, Affleck proposed to Lopez. The latter accepted his proposal, albeit they agreed to postpone the wedding until 2003. Unfortunately, the couple shortly broke up due to “excessive media attention,” forcing them to call off the wedding.

Fast-forward to 2021, Lopez and Affleck were spotted together again, spurring rumors of the couples’ comeback. Finally, the two got engaged once more in April 2022, proving that love is indeed sweeter the second time around. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is Rappler intern.