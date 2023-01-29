LOOK: Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos showing daughter’s face

MANILA, Philippines – Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano have introduced their daughter to the world, sharing a photo of her face a month after she was born.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, January 29, the celebrity couple shared three adorable photos of their baby girl, Isabelle Rose.

“Hello world, meet Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano,” Jessy wrote, while Luis captioned his post with “Happy one month, our little Peanut.”

Several celebrities such as Bianca Gonzalez, Marian Rivera, Solenn Heussaff, and Megan Young have expressed their delight in seeing Isabelle Rose in the comments section.

Jessy and Luis first announced in early January that they have welcomed their first child, whom they nicknamed Rosie. They then later revealed that the actress gave birth on December 29, 2022.

Rosie is the couple’s first child together. They married in February 2021. – Rappler.com