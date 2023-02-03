Kris Aquino has ‘renewed confidence’ in getting better after meeting new doctor

Kris shares that her new doctor has given her the most important element in getting better, which is hope

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino is in higher spirits regarding her health, sharing that she found “renewed confidence” that her condition will get better after seeing a new doctor.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, February 2, Kris posted a montage of photos and clips of her medical procedures, her current hospital in the US, and a birthday surprise in bed by sons Josh and Bimby and good friend Michael Leyva, holding a cake and pink balloons. The song “Tuwing Umuulan” by Moira Dela Torree was playing in the background.

In the caption, Kris thanked all her followers for their prayers, and said that her new doctor – whom she did not ask permission to name – is considered “among the BEST.” She said that she waited three and a half months to have a face-to-face consultation with him, but is confident that she made the right choice.

“After months of uncertainty, he gave someone like me, suffering from multiple autoimmune conditions the most important element needed: the renewed confidence to HOPE that although it will be a long process, I do have a strong chance of getting better,” Kris said, followed by the hashtags #faithful and #grateful.

In the same post, she thanked Michael, whom she called a lifelong, loyal friend and adopted kuya (brother) of her two sons. She thanked him for flying to visit her for her first check-up, and for his “genuine love and extreme effort.”

On January 3, fans were happy to see Kris looking a bit better, health-wise, in her New Year Instagram post. In the photos, Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste is seen spending New Year’s Day with Kris in California, USA, who noticeably looked healthier.

Kris flew to the US in June 2022 and has been based there as she seeks treatment for four autoimmune diseases, two of which are life-threatening and “a highly likely fifth” disease. She was initially diagnosed with the rare disease Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (EGPA), which is characterized by inflammation of blood vessels, according to the various health websites. The disease restricts blood flow and may damage vital organs and tissues if left untreated.

She later underwent more extensive tests after she had adverse reactions to treatments.

In a December 24 post, Kris said that she and her sons had filed the necessary paperwork to extend their stay in the US, where she is set to receive her first cycle of immunotherapy treatment. The cycle, she said, will take around 10 months. – Rappler.com