CNN Philippines shutdown rumors circulate amid financial troubles | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Employees of CNN Philippines anxiously await the outcome of a management-level meeting held on Thursday, January 25 as rumors of a company shutdown circulate.

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ or KOJC accuses Senator Risa Hontiveros of violating his constitutional rights, even as he refuses to attend her committee’s hearing on the alleged abuses against his former followers.

Kris Aquino reveals that her youngest son Bimby would need to start working to help pay for her medical bills.

Two Filipinos accused of abandoning a corpse in Japan are being assisted by the Philippine embassy.

Former United States president Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden attack each other as the two prepare for a likely general election rematch in November.

Distribution company Bitters End says Japanese audiences can watch the Oscar nominated film Oppenheimer on March 29. — Rappler.com