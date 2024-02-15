Davao de Oro landslide death toll climbs to 85 | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Davao De Oro landslide death toll climbs to 85 with at least 32 others reported injured on Wednesday, February 14 as rescue operations shift to retrieval of the dead a week after the tragedy.

Indonesia Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto appears to be the new presumed president, as unofficial counts project a comfortable win.

Houston-based aerospace company Intuitive Machines’ moon lander launched from Florida early Thursday, February 15, on a mission to conduct the first U.S lunar touchdown in more than a half-century and the first by a privately owned spacecraft.

Kris Aquino, on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, shares an important update on her health. On February 14, Kris’ 53rd birthday, she says the next six months will be crucial for her, as she will be trying a biological medicine to improve her heart condition. — Rappler.com