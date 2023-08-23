Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome 2nd baby – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky attend a premiere for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MANILA, Philippines – Pop superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are now parents of two, according to US media reports.

According to a PEOPLE report on Wednesday, August 23, a source close to the couple confirmed that the singer has given birth to their second child.

Additional details, such as the name, birth date, and gender of the baby, have not been disclosed.

Rihanna first made her second pregnancy public in February, when she flaunted her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance. It was the singer’s first time to perform onstage in seven years.

The couple are also parents to 15-month old son RZA, whom Rihanna gave birth to in May 2022.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, were friends for many years before they began dating in 2020. – Rappler.com