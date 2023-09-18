‘A family matter’: Sharon Cuneta on KC Concepcion unfollowing Kiko, Frankie Pangilinan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Megastar Sharon Cuneta responded to the news that her eldest child, KC Concepcion, unfollowed husband Kiko and daughter Frankie Pangilinan on Instagram.

While promoting her movie Asian Persuasion in August, KC opened up about the current strain in her relationship with her family, saying that she only wants “peace of mind.” KC also stressed how much she cares for her mother, saying that no one can come close to how she loves her.

Cuneta was then asked about the issue at a press conference for her forthcoming reunion concert Dear Heart with her ex-husband and KC’s father Gabby Concepcion on Friday, September 15.

“It hurt me,” she shared with members of the audience. However, she explained that the issue is a “family matter.”

“Ang showbiz trabaho namin, hindi kami showbiz na pamilya (Showbiz is our job, we’re not a showbiz family),” the 57-year-old singer said. “Some things have to stay within the family.”

“When she mentions she’s alone, I feel bad because it was her choice,” she said, explaining that KC had chosen to become independent when she was 18. Cuneta clarified, however, that this does not mean her daughter is not welcome in their family. “Our home has always included her,” she said.

“Lahat ng decision ko sa buhay noong araw (All the decisions I made back in the day) [were] because of KC. She was my whole world,” she told the audience.

She also shared that KC and Gabby are currently rebuilding their relationship as father and child.

“She’s close to her papa now, and that makes me happy because they lost so many years together,” Cuneta said. “But I hope no one forgets all the sacrifices I made when I was raising her, because it wasn’t easy.”

“I have to trust in the way that I raised my daughter,” she added.

She also responded to how some netizens have been expecting her to react: “You cannot expect me na siraan yung anak ko (to disparage my daughter), I will never do that,” she said.

“Whatever it is, I will always support my daughter,” Cuneta stated. “I will always love her.”

Prior to the press conference, on Thursday, September 14, the Megastar also promoted KC’s movie in a post on Instagram.

“My first-born is starring in her first Hollywood movie and I hope you can watch it!” she wrote in the caption. “God be with you anak (my daughter). Please take care of yourself.”

In the comments, KC replied: “Like I always tell you mama, [although] I’m not perfect, everything I do is for you.”

Sharon’s reunion concert with Gabby will be held on October 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena. This will be the second time that the pair have worked together since their split in 1993. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.