‘Because of You’ singer Keith Martin found dead in Quezon City condo

MANILA, Philippines – The body of American R&B singer-songwriter Keith Martin was found lifeless inside his Quezon City condo unit, according to reports on Friday, March 25. He was 55.

Local celebrities and friends from the music industry confirmed the news of his passing on social media, like Kyla, Daryl Ong, Kris Lawrence, and actress Sheree Vidal Bautista, who each paid tribute to the hit maker behind the 2004 hit “Because of You.”

In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remebered.. — Kyla (@kylaessentials) March 25, 2022

In a PEP.PH interview, Keith’s close friend Sheree said he that he was found dead in his condo unit in Libis, Quezon City, after neighbors reported to security that a foul smell was coming from the sixth floor. After discovering his body, it was revealed that Keith had already been dead for a week.

His body was immediately taken to the funeral home. His friends awaited the autopsy results. GMA News Online reported that police were investigating the incident.

According to Sheree, Keith has no other family or relatives in the Philippines, where he was been residing for years now.

Keith’s last public appearance was at the March 12 wedding of Daryl Ong and wife Dea Formilleza in Antipolo City, where he performed live at the reception. – Rappler.com