Confirmed! ‘The Glory’ stars Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon are dating

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean stars Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon are in a relationship, their respective agencies confirmed on Saturday, April 1.

Relationship rumors between the two started when Dispatch released on Saturday an exclusive report claiming that the two are dating.

According to the report, the two reportedly became close towards the end of filming for the Netflix series The Glory. In the revenge thriller series, Lim played the school bully Park Yeon-jin, while Lee portrayed Joo Yeo-jung.

Both of the artist’s labels confirmed the Dispatch report.

“Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have gone from being close colleagues to the stage of cautiously getting to know one another better with positive feelings,” Artist Company, Lim’s agency told Korean media outlets, according to a Soompi report.

Yuehua Entertainment, Lee’s agency, said: “After spending some time as close colleagues, the two of them developed an interest in one another, and they are cautiously getting to know another.”

The Glory also starred Song Hye-kyo, Cha Joo-young, and Jung Sung II.

Lee Do-hyun, 28, is best known for his roles in 18 Again, Youth of May, and Sweet Home, while Lim Ji-yeon, 33, starred in Blow Breeze, Welcome 2 Life, and High Society. – Rappler.com