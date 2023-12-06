Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are married – reports 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Vanessa and Cole got engaged in February 2023 after dating for three years

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly tied the knot with baseball player Cole Tucker.

According to reports by People Magazine and US Magazine, sources confirmed that the couple exchanged vows in Tulum, Mexico, on Sunday, December 2.

The reports also noted that photos of Hudgens posing on the beach in Tulum have also circulated on social media. They added that Hudgen’s former High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman also posted on her Instagram stories a video of her at a beach in Tulum, hinting that she’s one of the guests in attendance.

Representatives for both Hudgens and Tucker have yet to confirm the news.

Dating speculations involving Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 27 started in November 2020 after they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. Hudgens confirmed their relationship via Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2021, posting a photo of them kissing with the caption: “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.”

In February 2023, they announced their engagement.

Hudgens’ last relationship was with Elvis star Austin Butler, whom she dated for almost nine years. The two broke up in January 2020. Prior, she dated HSM co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010.

Meanwhile, Hudgens visited the Philippines in March to film a travel documentary. She was also named Global Tourism Ambassador. – Rappler.com