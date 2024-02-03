This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GONE TOO SOON. Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal passes away at 60 years old on February 3, 2024.

Endrinal produced some of ABS-CBN's iconic shows such as 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano,' 'The Buzz,' and 'Game Ka Na Ba?'

MANILA, Philippines – Roldeo “Deo” Endrinal, the respected head of Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN’s content production unit, has passed away. He was 60.

In an Instagram post, Endrinal’s son PJ confirmed his father’s passing on Saturday, February 3.

Remembering his late father, PJ said writing about Endrinal’s passing was “the hardest caption” he “will ever post.” PJ also wrote about how Endrinal served as a great father to him and other people who had known the Dreamscape head.

“This will definitely be a hole in my heart and will leave a scar; but I know that you’re finally free from pain and now happily dancing in heaven cause you’ll definitely be the life of the party up there,” PJ said. “We might be grieving now, but instead of the sadness, we should be celebrating the life you lived and shared with us, and for that, we’ll always be grateful.”

Dreamscape also paid tribute to its late chief: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Roldeo T. Endrinal, our esteemed Head of Dreamscape Entertainment. We mourn the loss of a true and beloved leader, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Dreamscape paid tribute to its head by remembering him as a visionary leader with a brilliant mind and dedication to the art of storytelling. His body of work has “left an indelible mark on our organization, as well as on the Philippine Entertainment industry,” it added.

To mourn the passing of the veteran entertainment executive, Dreamscape changed its profile and cover photos on Facebook to black and white.

As Dreamscape head, Endrinal was responsible for hit shows like FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, according to ABS-CBN. In his over 30 years in the business, ABS-CBN said Endrinal had also produced iconic shows The Buzz, Game Ka Na Ba?, ASAP, and May Bukas Pa, among others.

An alumnus of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication, Endrinal was recognized in the 2020 Glory Awards for his contributions to television arts. The Glory Awards “honors UPCMC alumni who did not only produce excellent work consistently but also made an impact in mass communication and society.” – Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com