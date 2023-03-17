NMIXX to perform in Manila

The K-pop girl group is heading to the Philippines for the first time in June!

MANILA, Philippines – Heads-up, NSWER – K-pop girl group NMIXX is coming to Manila on June 30 as part of their upcoming Showcase World Tour!

“NICE TO MIXX YOU,” the girls said as they announced all stops of the tour on Thursday, March 16. Prior to their last stop in Manila, NMIXX will perform starting May in Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Seattle.

Live Nation PH will release other event details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and venue later.

Good news, NSWER! We are excited to announce NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR <NICE TO MIXX YOU> in MANILA 🫰🏼 Keep your eyes peeled for more information coming soon!#NICE_TO_MIXX_YOU https://t.co/gdzAjf4z28 — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) March 16, 2023

NMIXX debuted with seven members in February 2022. Jinni left the group in December that year, reportedly “due to personal circumstances.” The group’s current members are Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin.

The South Korean girl group from JYP Entertainment is known for debut single album Ad Mare, and other singles like “Dice,” ”O.O,” and “Funky Glitter Christmas.” – Rappler.com