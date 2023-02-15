‘Our Merries have been everything to us’: MOMOLAND disbands after 6 years

MOMOLAND. The six-member South Korean act will no longer continue activities as a group.

'Moving forward, please continue to support and love MOMOLAND and each and every member's path,' says the South Korean girl group

MANILA, Philippines – Members of South Korean girl group MOMOLAND announced on Tuesday, February 14, that they are parting ways following the expiration of their contract with MLD Entertainment.

The remaining six members – Hyebin, Nancy, Jane, JooE, Nayun, JooE, and Ahin – took to Instagram to share the news of their disbandment through a handwritten letter, written both in Korean and English.

“After a long, deep discussion, the six of us members have decided to support each other to have a great new beginning going forward. Even though we have decided to take our own paths towards our dreams, Us MOMOLAND will always be a team,” it read.

The group also expressed their gratitude to their fanbase, Merries, for “providing [them] with precious memories.”

“Our Merries have been everything to us and will always be,” they added.

They concluded by asking their fans to continue their support as the members pursue individual careers.

MOMOLAND’s disbandment came weeks after the group’s agency, MLD Entertainment, revealed that the members agreed not to renew their contracts following the termination.

MOMOLAND initially made their debut as a seven-member group in November 2016 through the reality talent search Finding MOMOLAND. In 2017, the group expanded to nine members with the addition of Daisy and Taeha. In 2019, Taeha and Yeonwoo left the group, followed by Daisy’s departure in 2020.

Play Video

The group is known for their songs “Bboom Bboom,” “BAAM,” and “Pinky Love.” – Rappler.com