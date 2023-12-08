LOOK: Xdinary Heroes bringing ‘Break the Brake World Tour’ to Manila in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The show is set to be held on March 23, 2024, at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes is set to hold the Manila stop of its Break the Brake World Tour in 2024, the group announced on its social media pages in the late evening of Thursday December 7.

Xdinary Heroes <Break the Brake> World Tour



New Schedule Announcement



📢SHOW INFO



📍Jakarta 2024.03.02 (Sat) @ The Kasablanka Hall

📍Taipei 2024.03.08 (Fri) @ Zepp New Taipei

📍Manila 2024.03.23 (Sat) @ New Frontier Theater

📍Bangkok 2024.03.31 (Sun) @ Ultra Arena, Bravo BKK… pic.twitter.com/MSCwKpgkqD — Xdinary Heroes (@XH_official) December 7, 2023

The show is set to be held on March 23, at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City, and will be organized by concert promoter Wilbros Live.

Other details, such as the seat plan, ticket prices, and ticket purchasing schedules have yet to be announced.

Besides Manila, Xdinary Heroes will also be bringing the Asia leg of their Break the Brake World Tour to Jakarta, Taipei, and Bangkok.

The group wrapped up the Europe leg of its tour in late November.

They last performed in the Philippines at I-POP U 2022 in October 2022 alongside NCT DREAM, WayV, and Golden Child.

The six-piece rock ensemble debuted on December 6, 2021 under JYP Entertainment’s sub-label Studio J. Its members Jooyeon, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han, Gunil, and Jungsu are best known for their hits “Happy Death Day,” “Strawberry Cake,” “Good Enough,” and “Test Me,” among others. – Rappler.com