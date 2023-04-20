Teves denies speaking to ‘co-mastermind’ in Degamo murder | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Suspended lawmaker Arnie Teves denies speaking to the alleged ‘co-mastermind’ in the assassination of former governor Roel Degamo. State prosecutors recently indicted Marvin Miranda, Teves’ longtime bodyguard, over the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The Communist Party of the Philippines confirms its top leaders Benito Tiamzon and Wilma Austria-Tiamzon were among rebels killed in Samar eight months ago.

The provincial government of Occidental Mindoro declares a state of calamity in the wake of worsening power outages in the area. Vice Governor Diana Tayag calls the emergency a ‘big disaster.’

Pope Francis gifts fragments believed to be from the True Cross on which Jesus was crucified to form part of a new processional cross which will be used at the coronation of Britain’s King Charles next month.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the Twilight universe is being resurrected as a TV series adaptation by Lionsgate TV! The series, which is still in early development, will be based on Stephenie Meyers’ best-selling novels: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn.

Guess who’s back again? Bruno Mars! Organizer Live Nation announces the pop-funk singer is returning to Manila on June 24 to perform at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Moonbin of South Korean boy group ASTRO passes away on Wednesday, April 19. He was 25. In a statement, ASTRO's agency Fantagio confirms his death and says 'Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky.'