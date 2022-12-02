Kilig! Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd to reunite for upcoming Star Cinema movie

The new film featuring the iconic love team of the past will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ iconic love team is back! Actress Bea Alonzo and actor John Lloyd Cruz are confirmed to work together once again for an upcoming Star Cinema movie.

According to a report by ABS-CBN, Alonzo shared in a recent media conference that the new film will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, the director of the pair’s most popular films 2007’s One More Chance and 2010’s Miss You Like Crazy. Molina also directed Hello, Love, Goodbye; The How’s of Us; A Very Special Love; and You Changed My Life.

The upcoming film will also be handled by the same team that produced One More Chance. The 35-year-old actress also mentioned that the film will be written by Carmi Raymundo and is based on a concept by Enrico Santos.

In a recent interview with GMA’s 24 Oras, Cruz expressed his desire to work with Alonzo once more. “Ang tagal niya na nga eh. Ang tagal na po akong naka-standby Miss Bea…Waiting lang po, any time po on your cue,” Lloyd said while smiling. (It’s been so long already. I’ve been on standby for Miss Bea for so long. I’m just waiting at any time, on your cue.)

Their upcoming film will be made under Star Cinema, the film company of their former home network, ABS-CBN.

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo’s on-screen chemistry has spawned countless movie classics such as Close to You and The Mistress. Both Alonzo and Cruz moved to GMA in 2021, and last starred together in the Jollibee short film, One True Pair, of the same year. Their last full-length film together was A Second Chance in 2015, which served as a sequel to the 2007 classic One More Chance. – with reports from Manolo Soliven/Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern.