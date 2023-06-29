‘Intense’: Dolly de Leon gets invited to join the Academy – yes, the Oscars one

Also included in the list of invitees are Austin Butler, Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu

MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning Filipino actress Dolly de Leon continues to make waves in the international scene as she gets invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that awards the Oscars.

The Triangle of Sadness star was among the 398 artists and executives invited to join the organization in 2023, as seen in the list released on Thursday, June 29.

We’re proud to announce our newly invited members to the Academy!



Meet the Class of 2023: https://t.co/xElbKejirD pic.twitter.com/9IqEmbU6GD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2023

Aside from De Leon, also included in the list of invitees are Elvis star Austin Butler, Nope actress Keke Palmer, Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, popstar Taylor Swift, and singer The Weeknd.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in their press release.

“They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

According to the Oscars website, for a personality to be invited in the Academy, they must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch to which the candidates seek admission. Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership.

Following the news, De Leon took to Twitter to express her excitement, replying to a congratulatory post with, “Intense.”

Intense!✨ — Dolly de Leon (@DollyEdeLeon) June 28, 2023

De Leon, who played Abigail in the Ruben Ostlund film, got her big break internationally in Triangle of Sadness. Her performance earned her best supporting actress nominations at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, and a win at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards among others.

She is currently working on upcoming dark comedy A Very Good Girl co-starring Kathryn Bernardo, and is also confirmed to join the cast of the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers. – Rappler.com