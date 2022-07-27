Kilig! Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano to lead new Star Cinema film

The upcoming film will be love team DonBelle’s second movie together

MANILA, Philippines – DonBelle fans! Are you ready for more kilig moments? Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano will be headlining a new Star Cinema film, the production company announced on Wednesday, July 27.

“Tbh, we missed yah so much! We are definitely back in cinemas this 2022 and we can’t wait to be with you again!” Star Cinema tweeted, tagging Donny and Belle’s twitter accounts.

Tbh, we missed yah so much! 🤗🫶



We are definitely back in cinemas this 2022 and we can’t wait to be with you again! Catch @donnypangilinan and @bellemariano02 on the big screen real soon! 😉#StarCinemaIsBackInCinemas#DonBelle4Ever pic.twitter.com/Rp6m8vDFTR — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) July 27, 2022

They also attached a teaser poster of the two stars hanging out in an empty parking lot with a reversed neon sign that says “OPEN 24ever.”

“Quick. Easy. Convenient?” the poster reads. Is this a convenience store-themed love story?

The movie’s title and and further details have yet to be announced.

quick, easy, and convenient?? tapos may convenience store? so excited for this material!!#DonBelle#DONBELLEmpire — kea 🤍 (@tacobellenidons) July 27, 2022

The upcoming film will mark DonBelle’s second movie team-up following Love Is Color Blind, which premiered in December 2021.

Donny and Belle first launched as the popular love team DonBelle in the series He’s Into Her, which premiered in May 2021.

Aside from working on the series, which is now on its second season, DonBelle are also preparing for the Beyond the Stars: Star Magic US Tour concert series. This will be the love team’s first international trip together along with other Star Magic talents. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.