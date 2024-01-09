‘Buhay ang pelikulang Pilipino’: Enchong Dee expresses gratitude over success of ‘GomBurZa’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'BUHAY ANG PELIKULANG PILIPINO.' 'GomBurZa' star Enchong Dee says he is 'in awe' of the film's reception.

'I know that this film will go beyond my life and for that, I’m eternally grateful,' Enchong, who plays Father Zamora, says

MANILA, Philippines – Enchong Dee expressed in an Instagram post on Monday, January 8, his gratitude over the success of the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry GomBurZa.

Enchong’s post includes a series of behind-the-scenes shots during the film’s production, along with photos from its promotion period.

“For days now, [I’ve been] in so much awe! Still trying to comprehend ‘yung pagmamahal ninyo sa [GomBurZa] (Your love for GomBurZa). Hindi pa [siya] nag-register sa utak ko (It hasn’t registered in my mind yet),” Enchong wrote.

Enchong, who starred as Father Jacinto Zamora in GomBurza, shared that he had the opportunity to work with a “respectful, dedicated, and hardworking team” all throughout the culmination of the film.

“The entire journey reminded me how much I love my job as an actor. I know that this film will go beyond my life and for that, I’m eternally grateful,” the 35-year-old actor wrote.

Enchong also thanked moviegoers who lined up just to catch the film, as well as those who even organized block screenings.

“Ang sarap sa pakiramdam (It feels good) to see people rallying behind a film because of the effect it gave them after watching. So to the people who lined up, organized a block screening, and shared our film to their loved ones…taos pusong pasasalamat (thank you from the bottom of my heart),” he continued.

This comes just after the MMFF’s theatrical run was extended to January 14 after public clamor from Filipino moviegoers.

“On our third blockbuster week, alam ko malayo pa ang lalakbayin ng [GomBurZa] dahil kuwento nating lahat ito. Basta’t andyan kayo BUHAY ang Pelikulang Pilipino!” Enchong continued.

(On our third blockbuster week, I know GomBurZa will go even farther as this is everyone’s story. As long as everyone is here, Filipino film lives on!)

Enchong’s co-star Cedrick Juan, who played Father José Burgos, also left comments of support under the actor’s post.

“Let’s go Chong! Para sa bayan (For the country)!” Cedrick wrote.

Meanwhile, GomBurZa director Pepe Diokno thanked Enchong for his portrayal of Father Zamora in the film.

GomBurZa garnered the highest number of accolades during the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal on December 27, 2023, raking in a total of seven awards. The film was named the 2nd Best Picture, trailing behind the Zig Dulay-directed Firefly.

The historical film tells the story of Mariano Gomez, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora – collectively known as GomBurZa – the three Catholic priests that were executed via garrote by the Spanish during Spain’s colonial period in the Philippines.

GomBurZa also stars Dante Rivero, Jaime Fabregas, Piolo Pascual, Epy Quizon, Elijah Canlas, Khalil Ramos, Ketchup Eusebio, and Neil Ryan Sese. – Rappler.com