From classics to contemporary: 10 Filipino horror films to keep you awake at night

With the spooky season just around the corner, what better way to scare yourself even more than through horror flicks made by Filipino filmmakers?

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos have always had a knack for producing films guaranteed to keep you awake at night. From folklore, history, and superstitions to religion, exorcism, and disturbed spirits, there’s a Filipino horror flick out there for every kind of viewer.

We rounded up a list of scary Filipino films – both new and old – to keep your spooky season entertaining. But of course, spine-chilling cinema can be enjoyed at any time of the year, so we also threw in a few upcoming films that are set to be released in late 2023 or in early 2024.

In My Mother’s Skin

Set during the World War II era, In My Mother’s Skin sees 14-year-old Tala strike a deal with a mysterious fairy to improve the health of Ligaya, her ill mother. The flesh-eating fairy then gives Tala a magical insect with the promise of healing Ligaya. But as Ligaya begins to transform into a demonic entity herself, Tala is left to face even greater challenges to truly save her mother.

In My Mother’s Skin made its Sundance Film Festival debut in January. It was the only non-English language feature film to appear in the 2023 edition of the prestigious film festival’s Midnight section.

The Kenneth Dagatan-directed film was just recently made available globally on Amazon Prime Video.

Seklusyon

Seklusyon follows a little girl named Anghela Sta. Ana who quickly makes a name for herself for possessing the ability to cure the sick who come to her for help. Whenever she heals one of the townspeople, though, a strange, black liquid drips from her mouth. When Anghela’s parents die, she and her healing companion Sister Cecilia are taken to a remote seminary where four deacons are undergoing the last seven days of their priesthood training to test their strength against evil.

The deacons are then confronted with vivid recollections of their sins before pursuing priesthood. With the girls’ ominous presence, can the four men overcome their wrongdoings that continue to haunt them – and figure out who or what Anghela and the nun truly are?

The Erik Matti film made its Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) debut in 2016.

The Healing

Chito S. Roño’s The Healing follows Seth, a woman who decides to take her ailing, wheelchair-bound father to a healer. When her father ends up making a full recovery and even manages to regain the strength to walk, she brings a new group of people with health conditions of their own to the same healer.

As they all make speedy recoveries, gruesome events begin to plague the newly healed group of individuals. Seth must then figure out how to break the horrific chain.

The Healing premiered in 2012. It stars Vilma Santos, Janice de Belen, Martin del Rosario, Kim Chiu, and Pokwang, among others.

Silong

Silong is a thriller that is just as chilling as the rest of the films on the list. It follows Miguel, a recently widowed doctor, who encounters Valerie, a distraught woman in bloody clothes, and decides to take her in. As Miguel nurses Valerie back to health, she reveals that she had run away from home to escape her powerful husband, a police chief. Romance eventually sparks between the two individuals, until a shocking truth comes to light.

Starring Piolo Pascual and Rhian Ramos, Silong was the 11th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival’s closing film. It was directed by Roy Sevilla Ho and Jeffrey Hidalgo.

Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara

The 1995 horror film Patayin sa Sindak ni Barbara spotlights star-crossed lovers Nick and Barbara. While the two have long been madly in love with each other, Barbara parts ways with Nick to give in to the wishes of her younger sister Ruth, who is also in love with Nick. When Ruth commits suicide after discovering that Nick still yearns for Barbara, her spirit begins to torment her older sister to seek revenge.

Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara is led by the star-studded cast of Lorna Tolentino, Dawn Zulueta, Tonton Gutierrez, Amy Austria, and Angie Fierro. The original film directed by Celso Ad Castillo was released in 1974 and saw Susan Roces and Rosanna Ortiz assume the roles of Barbara and Ruth, respectively. The late Lola Igna actress Angie Fierro even starred as Beatriz for both films.

Itim

Mike de Leon’s 1976 film Itim sees Maala-ala Mo Kaya host Charo Santos suit up as Teresa, a young woman who is possessed by an unknown spirit. When a seance reveals the identity of the spirit occupying Teresa’s body, the spirit reveals its tragic backstory and begins plotting revenge against the person that caused its death.

In 2022, the restored version of the Itim was selected to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival’s Cannes Classics collection alongside 22 other restored films and documentaries from across the globe. It was also screened at the 2022 QCinema International Film Festival in Quezon City.

Clarita

The 2019 film Clarita is based on the story of Clarita Villanueva, a 17-year-old Manila City Jail inmate who was said to have been possessed by demonic entities in 1953. The case quickly made international headlines, and was even dubbed as Asia’s first demonic possession.

Jodi Sta. Maria took on the lead role of Clarita, which the veteran actress described as her most challenging one yet. She is joined by Ricky Davao, Arron Villaflor, and Nonie Buencamino.

Director Derick Cabrido shared that the BBC kept footage of the possession in its archives. The Clarita team had tried to get permission from the BBC to include the clips in the film, but the broadcasting giant declined.

Mallari

If you’ve been curious to know more about the first recorded Filipino serial killer, this film is for you. In Mallari, Piolo Pascual takes on the infamous character of Father Juan Severino Mallari, the parish priest who was executed for the 57 murders he committed in the 1800s. Directed by Derick Cabrido, the film also spans three different eras: the Spanish occupation, the post-war period, and the present day.

Mallari will make its MMFF debut in December. It was one of the last films to be selected in the 49th MMFF’s 10-film lineup.

Nokturno

Starring Nadine Lustre, Nokturno draws inspiration from Filipino folklore’s Kumakatok, three veiled figures that knock on doors in the middle of the night to inform the house’s residents that one of its residents is about to die. When overseas Filipino worker Jamie returns to her hometown, she discovers that a string of recurring deaths in the province are believed to have been brought upon by the Kumakatok. Jamie is then forced to take matters into her own hands to end the deadly curse.

Nokturno’s official trailer was released at the beginning of October, just two months after its cast was first revealed. Its director, Mikhail Red, is vying for a late 2023 or early 2024 premiere for the film.

Shake Rattle & Roll Extreme

The longest-running film series in the Philippines is finally making a comeback after nine years! Acclaimed directors Jerrold Tarog, Joey De Guzman, and Richard Somes teamed up for its newest installment Shake Rattle & Roll Extreme. The anthology consists of the episodes “Mukbang,” “Rage,” and “Glitch.”

Its cast includes Iza Calzado, Jane de Leon, Jane Oineza, Paul Salas, RK Bagatsing, Donna Cariaga, AC Bonifacio, Ninong Ry, and Esnyr Ranollo, among others. Fans can expect the long-awaited film’s release by the end of 2023. – Rappler.com