Next stop for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film: Disney+

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023.

The Disney+ version will include acoustic performances of 'Cardigan' and four other songs

LOS ANGELES, USA – Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film will start streaming next month on Disney+ with the addition of five songs that were not shown in theaters, Walt Disney said on Wednesday, February 7.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 15, Disney said. Acoustic performances of “Cardigan” and four other songs will be added to the version that played in cinemas last year.

The Eras Tour movie has collected $261.7 million at movie box offices, making it the highest-grossing concert film in history.

The tour itself, which resumed this week in Tokyo, is the world’s highest-grossing concert tour with more than $1 billion in ticket sales. The show features songs from throughout the 34-year-old singer’s career.

Swift just made history at the Grammys, winning an unprecedented fourth album of the year honor on Sunday, February 4. – Rappler.com