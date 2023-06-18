LOOK: BINI, KAIA part of MsMojo’s ‘international girl groups to add to your playlist’ 

BINI places 4th, while KAIA was among the honorable mentions

MANILA, Philippines – There’s really no way but up for P-pop as two rising girl groups were included in MsMojo’s “Top 10 international girl groups add to your playlist.”

In the ranking posted on Thursday, June 15, BINI was ranked fourth, while KAIA was included in the honorable mentions.

The ranking focused on “some of the best breakout acts from all around the world.”

“Ushering in a brand new era of the girl group, these rising artists are multilingual, multi-ethnic, and multi-talented,” the video said.

Composed of Angela, Charlotte, Sophia, Alexa, and Charice, KAIA was described as a “young P-pop girl group with a powerful style.”

The act, which made their debut in April 2022 under ShowBT Entertainment, is known for their songs “KAYA,” “Turn Up,” and “Dalawa.”

Meanwhile, BINI is the lone P-pop act that made it to the list’s Top 10. Praised for their “unabashedly fun and feminine” aura, MsMojo hailed BINI as the act that leads a “brand-new generation of Pinoy girl groups.”

“Drawing on their identities as modern Filipinos, the group backs up their cheery smiles with incredible talent and inspirational messages,” they added.

BINI is an eight-member girl group under Star Music that made their official debut in June 2021. The members consist of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena.

Their hit songs include “Golden Arrow,” “Born to Win,” “No Fear,” “Lagi,” and “Kapit Lang.”

Other acts included in the list are Angel22, Boys World, Bella Dose, Niziu, Dolla, Le Sserafim, Flo, XG, and NewJeans, who earned the Top 1 spot.

In April, MsMojo also featured P-pop boy groups SB19, BGYO, and ALAMAT in their list of “international bands you should know.”

MsMojo is the sister channel of WatchMojo, a Canada-based entertainment platform that has over 25 million subscribers on YouTube. – Rappler.com