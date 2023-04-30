LOOK: SB19, BGYO, Alamat part of MsMojo’s ‘international bands you should know’

The ranking focuses on the 'most notable groups from all over the world who are stepping into the global spotlight'

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop continues to make waves online as three P-pop boy groups got included in MsMojo’s “Top 10 International Bands You Should Know About.”

In the ranking posted on Friday, April 28, P-pop groups SB19, BGYO, and Alamat made it to the second, fifth, and seventh place, respectively.

The ranking focused on the “most notable groups from all over the world who are stepping into the global spotlight.”

Play Video

Described as a multi-ethnic group, Alamat was praised for making “Pinoy Pop with a purpose.”

“They tackle colonialism, reference ancient legends, and feature a diverse range of languages and styles,” MsMojo said. “At the end of the day, Alamat isn’t afraid to stay true to themselves and they dedicated their career representing their culture to the world.”

Meanwhile, MsMojo saw BGYO as a group who is “eager to take their culture and signature style worldwide.”

“The quintet is known for their youthful spirit and the members are not just skilled performers, they also regularly co-write their hit tracks,” they said.

SB19 was then applauded by MsMojo as a “Filipino game changers” in the P-pop scene for their “dedication for representation and philanthropy.”

“Not only are they excelling within P-pop but the band is also making Southeast Asian music history along the way,” they said, adding that SB19 is already set for world domination.

Play Video

Other bands included in the list are Uni5, Now United, Bella Dose, Be:First, JO1, Flo, and XG, who earned the Top 1 spot.

In March, MsMojo also included SB19 in their “Top 20 Best Modern Boy Bands” list. The five-piece act, which ranked in the 20th spot, was described as an “up and coming boy band” that is “eager to represent P-pop in the international scene.”

MsMojo is the sister channel of WatchMojo, a Canada-based entertainment platform that has over 25 million subscribers on YouTube. – Rappler.com