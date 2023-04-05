Coachella 2023 to livestream all festival stages on YouTube

The festival set for April 14-16 and 21-23 will see BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean as the headliners

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since the festival started in 1999, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will have all six of its stages on both weekends streamed live on YouTube.

“Every year, Coachella gets bigger and better and every year, we up our game to meet that moment,” YouTube said in a press release on Monday, April 3.

“This year we will be live streaming Coachella from more stages than ever before with six feeds in action (double the amount from last year) across both weekends,” they continued.

The livestream for the weekend starts at 4pm PT/7pm ET on Friday, April 14 and will run until the night of Sunday, April 16. Same hours will be followed for the second weekend of April 21 to 23.

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California will see K-pop group BLACKPINK, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, and American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean as the headliners.

Others set to hit the Coachella stage include Calvin Harris, Becky G, Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Willow, and Jackson Wang, among others.

On-the-ground coverage of the art, artists, installations, behind-the-scenes moments, and more will also be livestreamed to viewers in between sets.

Music junkies who can’t watch the festival live can also catch the performances through videos that will be made available on the platform after the evening’s livestream.

YouTube, which has been the livestream partner of Coachella for 11 years, announced in January that it has renewed its partnership with Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for Coachella – giving them the exclusive streaming rights for the festival until 2026.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in Indio, California which features various performances from artists of different genres. – Rappler.com