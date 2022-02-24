‘See you soon, Iloilo!’: Ely Buendia to join Leni Robredo grand rally

ELY BUENDIA. The musician is set to attend Leni Robredo's grand rally.

It isn't the Eraserheads reunion that people hoped for, but it's close enough...

MANILA, Philippine – Ely Buendia is headed to Iloilo to be part of the grand rally of Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo on Friday, February 25.

“See you soon Iloilo!” the former Eraserheads frontman tweeted on February 24.

See you soon, Iloilo! — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) February 24, 2022

Ely is among the celebrities set to appear at the rally, which will be held at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

Sharon Cuneta, wife of Leni’s running mate Senator Francis Pangilinan, will be there, along with Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano, Rica Peralejo, Bituin Escalante, Precious Lara Quigaman-Alcaraz, Ogie Diaz, JK Labajo, and Rivermaya.

In September 2021, Ely went viral for jokingly tweeting that Eraserheads – which broke up in 2002 – would reunite if Leni runs for president.

Leni announced her candidacy a few weeks after his tweet, making Eraserheads fans hopeful, but Ely later clarified that it was just a “half-serious joke.” – Rappler.com