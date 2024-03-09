More than P-pop idols, BINI is the Gen Z role model for modern Filipinas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Beneath the banner of cutesy pop music, the young ladies of BINI continue to solidify their status as multi-talented artists and Gen Z icons as they release their first EP 'Talaarawan'

MANILA, Philippines – With monikers like the “Nation’s Girl Group” and perhaps singlehandedly bringing back no-frills, fun bubblegum Filipino pop, eight-piece powerhouse BINI shows no signs of slowing down.

Since releasing their very first song “Da Coconut Nut” in 2020 and debuting a year later with Born To Win, best believe that this is only the beginning for the female P-pop idols.

IN FULL BLOOM. BINI all smiles during the media launch of their newest project Talaarawan. Photo by Mika Geronimo/Rappler

Comprised of members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, BINI is bringing a fresh frenzy of fun and femininity to P-pop as one of the pioneer girl groups in the scene, but not without making waves both on their own and as a solid unit.

Months after the viral sensation “Pantropiko,” which continues making rounds on streaming and social media, the girls are wasting no time building on the momentum, and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. BINI released their much-awaited first EP Talaarawan in time for International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8.

Girlhood recorded

Talaarawan jots down everything we know and love about BINI thus far. From their luscious harmonies and adlibs, to their witty and distinctly Filipino tongue-and-cheek lyricism, the EP celebrates the group’s steady growth and the undeniable talent that sustains it.

The project leans more into catchy pop territory compared to the mixed bunch of their 2021 album Born To Win and even 2022’s Feel Good. Nonetheless, it’s shaped up to be a signature sound of theirs we can’t get enough of.

Blooms and casual fans alike have already grown particularly fond of “Karera,” the first pre-release track of Talaarawan that reassures listeners to navigate life at their own pace. Then who could forget “Pantropiko,” which has positioned itself as 2024’s earworm of a summer anthem?

Their latest single “Salamin, Salamin” is reminiscent of its predecessor’s upbeat charm and nostalgic themes, a display of the ups and downs of teenage yearning that anyone who’s had a crush knows all too well.

The EP’s remaining b-sides build on the “rollercoaster ride of emotions” fans can expect from the project. From a love growing sour in what could be a fan-favorite “Ang Huling Cha Cha,” basking in the solace of another’s presence in the soulful “Diyan Ka Lang,” and finally, “Na Na Nandito Lang,” a younger sister to “Karera” which reads as the girls’ personal love letter to Blooms.

“Gusto kasi namin hindi lang siya basta nilagay doon sa EP na ‘to. Gusto namin may kuwento siya. That’s why ‘yun ‘yung nabuo. Different stages of love and life,” BINI leader Jhoanna told the press during their EP’s media launch on Wednesday, March 6.

(We want each song to have a purpose on the EP. We want them to each have their own story. That’s why we ended up on these types of songs. Different stages of love and life.)

Like a diary, BINI wants their Blooms to confide in them with their emotions in the hopes of their fanbase to feel heard and seen.

“We want our Blooms, our listeners to feel that we are their best friends din (as well),” youngest member Sheena said.

DEAR DIARY. A glimpse into the lyrics of Talaarawan’s songs. Photo by Mika Geronimo/Rappler

Give BINI their roses

BINI has taken inspiration from the work and determination of their own set of female icons. For Mikha, who has spoken on the group’s advocacy of women empowerment in the past, she cites K-pop girl group ITZY as one of her female role models.

“I’ve known them since trainee days and I’ve been inspired since then because watching their videos, it reminded me of BINI so much on how they tackle their insecurities. How they tried to move on from that. How their mental health has been also affected, but at the same time, they’re still able to give their best and for me, that’s what I want for BINI,” Mikha told Rappler.

The go-getters that they are, BINI has not only sought success in their music, but also in other endeavors that showcase their range and grit. From the recognition of Maloi’s artistic sensibilities, to Colet’s songwriting, to Jhoanna and Aiah’s theater debut in Tabing Ilog: The Musical 2023, every member is poised for her own spotlight, solidifying BINI as stars in the making.

From juggling school work with BINI promotions as well as rehearsals for her theater debut, Jhoanna shared with Rappler that balancing it all was not an easy task.

“Hindi talaga madali ipagsabay ‘yung ‘Tabing Ilog,’ ‘yung teatro in general and ‘yung pagiging P-pop idol kasi siguro ‘yung discipline, halos same pero ‘yung time na hinihingi nung pareho, jusko lord,” she said with a laugh.

(It really isn’t easy balancing Tabing Ilog, theater in general and being a P-pop idol because while the discipline needed is similar, the amount of time needed by both, oh my God.)

She wishes to tell Blooms, who may be overwhelmed with their own set of responsibilities, that sacrifice is indeed necessary. For her, fulfilling her stint in theater entailed sacrificing sleep and eating. But with a newfound passion at play, it was all worth it.

“Prioritize them based on their importance pero ‘di ko naman sinasabi may hindi importante (but I’m not saying there are responsibilities that aren’t important),” she said.

“Pero halimbawa today, ano ba’ng mas importante, saan ka mas kailangan today, doon ka. Gets na ‘yung may masasacrifice talaga. Ganoon talaga. Manage your time, manage your schedule. Sobrang laking tulong ng schedule talaga.”

(For example, today, ask yourself what’s more important. What demands your attention the most, prioritize that first. It’s understandable to make sacrifices along the way. Manage your time, manage your schedule. Schedules are a great help.)

Perhaps what makes BINI stand out as artists past the confines of the P-pop genre is how their carefree music translates into their unfiltered image. These modern Filipinas are not afraid of showing their true colors, whether it be expressing their playful nature, or using their platform for causes much bigger than them.

Meme compilations and quirks aside, BINI taps into this generation’s inclination towards purpose and reinvention, all while sharing a laugh at any given moment.

What’s next for BINI

Fans can be ecstatic to find out that BINI is gearing up for their first-ever solo concert on Friday, June 28, at the New Frontier Theater.

“Mag-ipon na (Save up)!” the girls quipped.

MORE TO SHOW. But as for what the future of their career holds, make no mistake, BINI has many plans set for the future. Mika Geronimo/Rappler

They joked that while they are more used to their songs not going viral, this only makes them all the more grateful for the unexpected success of songs like “Na Na Na,” “Karera,” and “Pantropiko.” On top of all the acclaim, they remind themselves to make the most out of being young, as well as to stay humble, yet far from content.

“We always say ‘malayo na, pero malayo pa,’ (‘We’ve made it far, but there’s still a long way to go,” they said.

With that insatiable hunger for more milestones, color us just as excited for the greater heights BINI is destined to conquer. – Rappler.com