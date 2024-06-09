LOOK: SB19’s agency 1Z Entertainment opens audition for girl group

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Want to be the next big P-pop act? Well, here’s your chance!

1Z Entertainment, the label established by P-pop powerhouse SB19, announced on Saturday, June 8, that it is holding an audition for an upcoming girl group.

Only female Filipinos aged 18 to 21 years old can apply to be part of 1Z Entertainment trainees. Aspirants should also be willing to learn and have talent in singing, rapping, dancing, and/or modeling.

For the initial screening, auditionees should submit a filled-out online form and two one-minute audition videos for both dancing and singing/rapping routines. Only solo performances will be allowed.

They can send their applications online through 1Z Entertainment’s website from June 8 to 29.

Those who will pass the initial screening will be required to attend a face-to-face audition where they’ll have further performance reviews and interviews.

1Z Entertainment’s audition team will be in charge of the deliberation and final selection. Only those who will receive a final call can prepare for the contract signing.

“As a trainee, you will have the chance to work closely with experienced artists and mentors, participate in workshops and training sessions, and collaborate on various artistic projects,” the agency noted.

As of writing, 1Z Entertainment didn’t disclose other additional details about their girl group project, including number of trainees they’d like to accept, as well as possible target date for the act’s debut.

Notably, this will be the label’s first trainee project.

SB19 announced the establishment of 1Z Entertainment in October 2023, with the group’s leader Pablo serving as its chief executive officer. In December 2023, the group announced that it secured ownership of its group name and logo.

According to 1Z Entertainment, it came to an amicable agreement with the group’s former agency, ShowBT Philippines Corp “through a fair and equitable resolution.”

SB19 debuted in October 2018 under ShowBT. They are best known for their hits “GENTO,” “Moonlight,” “MAPA,” “Freedom,” and “Go Up,” among others. – Rappler.com