Sunmi, Pink Sweat$, Destiny Rogers to perform at Wavy Baby Festival in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – Korean singer Sunmi, and American singers Destiny Rogers and Pink Sweat$ are heading for Cebu in 2023 to perform at the Wavy Baby Music Festival at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, Cebu.
The festival is set for January 13 to 14, 2023 – the same weekend as Cebu’s famous Sinulog festival.
It is organized by Careless, the music label run by James Reid, who tweeted the festival’s line-up on November 25.
Other foreign acts performing at the festival are Korean pop-rock band The Rose, Australian electronic duo Bag Raiders, and American producer DJ Yultron.
Wavy Baby is also featuring Filipno acts, including James himself, as well as Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Urbandub, Franco, A-Team, SOS, ISSA, August Wahh, Lesha, Jolianne, Massiah, and Cebuano artists The Sundown, Mandaue Nights, Sepiatimes, Three Legged Men, and Wonggoys.
The line-up announcement also teased two more artists – including the headliner – who have yet to be announced.
Ticket details have yet to be announced, but limited pre-sale tickets will be available to Maya users beginning November 26. – Rappler.com
