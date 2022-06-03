Miss World PH 2022 names top 10 finalists for Top Model competition

Miss World Philippines also names two candidates as the best in creative editorial fashion photo

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines (MWP) announced on Friday, June 3, the top 10 finalists of its Top Model competition.

The 36 candidates strutted down the runway of Okada Manila’s Grand Ballroom on Wednesday, June 1, to book a spot in the fast-track event.

The top 10 finalists of the Top Model competition include Zambales’ Patricia McGee, Las Piñas’ Alison Black, San Juan City’s Cassandra Bermeo Chan, Bacoor City’s Aliana Joaquin, and Aklan’s Beatriz McLelland.

The others are Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol, Albay’s Paula Madarieta Ortega, Parañaque’s Ingrid Santamaria, Makati City’s Ashley Subijano Montenegro, and Manila’s Carla Manuel.

The Top Model competition is the latest fast-track challenge that the MWP contestants underwent. Recently concluded events include the Beach Beauty Challenge, the talent competition, the Beauty with a Purpose program, the Head-to-Head challenge, and the national costume competition.

The organization also announced on Friday the two candidates who were named as the Best in Creative Editorial Fashion Photo. They are Maria Gigante of Cebu and Cassandra Beremeo Chan of San Juan City.

The winner of the top model competition will be announced during the Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night on June 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena. Just like in the other fast-track events, the winner of the challenge will automatically secure a semifinal spot in the pageant.

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor.

Four titles are up for grabs: Miss World Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipina. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern under Life & Style and Entertainment section.