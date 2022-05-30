Miss World PH 2022 names Top 11 finalists in national costume competition

Did your favorites make the cut?

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines (MWP) announced on Monday, May 30, that 11 beauty queens have emerged on top during the national costume competition.

The pre-pageant activity was held at the Venice Grand Canal Mall, McKinley Hill, Taguig City on May 26, with the 36 candidates donning their respective ensembles that fit the Santacruzan theme.

The Top 11 finalists are:

Tsina Jade Chu (Iloilo Province) Angel Jed Latorre (Lambunao, Iloilo) Ingrid Santamaria (Parañaque City) Samantha Gabronino (San Jose del Monte, Bulacan) Anje Manipol (Quezon Province) Lady Justerinnie Santos (Bulakan, Bulacan) Justine Beatrice Felizarta (Marikina City) Kim Tiquestiques (Balagtas, Bulacan) Gwendolyne Fourniol (Negros Occidental) Paula Madareta Ortega (Albay) Natazha Vea Beautista (Misamis Oriental)

The winner of the national costume competition will be announced on coronation night and will automatically secure a semifinals spot.

The pageant earlier named its top finalists in other fast-track events like the Beach Beauty challenge, Sports challenge, Head to Head challenge, talent competition, and Beauty with a Purpose program.

The Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night is set for June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Four titles are up for grabs: Miss World Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipina.

Reigning title holder Tracy Maureen Perez is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com