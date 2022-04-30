LOOK: Five Miss Universe titleholders reunite in Manila

Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Demi-Leigh Tebow, Iris Mittenaere, and Harnaaz Sandhu meet up ahead of the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – Five Miss Universe titleholders reunited in Manila ahead of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April 30.

In a video on the Miss Universe Instagram, Philippines’ Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018), France’s Iris Mittenaere (2016), South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017), and reigning titleholder, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu met up and passed the Miss Universe crown to each other in order of their winning years.

At the end of the video, Harnaaz received the crown and put it on.

The caption on the video read, “when the universe unites,” and tagged 2019 winner Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa and 2020 winner Andrea Meza of Mexico, who weren’t present.

In another post, the five beauty queens took a selfie together.

Catriona recently returned to the Philippines after spending time with her parents in Australia. Iris and Demi-Leigh are in Manila to co-host the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night along with Pia. Harnaaz will also be appearing at the pageant as a special guest. – Rappler.com