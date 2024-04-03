Miss Universe PH sets date for 2024 coronation night

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines — Mark your calendars, pageant fans! Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) is crowning its new queen on May 22, 2024.

The organization made the announcement on Tuesday, April 2, adding that the pageant finals will be held live at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Those interested in watching the coronation night live can start securing their tickets on April 8. However, additional details, such as ticket prices, where to purchase the tickets, and what time the pageant will start, have yet to be announced.

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce the schedule of their other activities, including the preliminary competitions and national costume competition.

Since the MUPH organization first introduced in late January the 55 delegates competing in their 2024 pageant, they’ve been releasing a series of executions for fans to get to know each candidate better. Among these are the beauty queens’ headshots, swimsuit photos, glam shots, introduction, and HERSTORY videos.

These candidates are competing to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the latest international edition.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history — delegates for this year were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. – Rappler.com