WATCH: Miss Universe PH 2024 delegates’ tourism videos

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 candidates showcased the beauty of the cities and provinces they represent in tourism videos released by the organization on Saturday, April 6.

“Journey with our delegates as they unveil the diverse places they proudly call home – spanning from the mystical peaks of majestic mountains to the tranquil azure of boundless seas and the powerful currents of mighty rivers,” the MUPH organization captioned the post.

In the almost two-hour video compilation, each of the 53 candidates had at least two minutes each to promote their respective paradises.

As this is the first edition that also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, pageant fans can expect international tourist spots in the videos instead of only Philippine localities.

The tourism videos are the latest release from the MUPH organization, following the introduction and “Her Story” videos of its 2024 candidates. Prior to these, MUPH had already released the delegates’ headshot, swimsuit photos, and glam shots.

Over 50 candidates are competing to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the latest international edition. The coronation night is set for May 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Notably, three of the original 55 candidates have already withdrawn from the competition: Kananga’s Natasha Jung, Angeles City’s Joanna Marie Thornley, and Quezon City’s Lorraine Ojimba. However, Phoebe Arrianna Torita has replaced Jung in the competition. This year’s candidates were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program.

The 2024 edition is also the first one to have no age restrictions for the candidates. – Rappler.com