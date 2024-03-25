WATCH: Miss Universe PH 2024 delegates’ introduction, ‘HER STORY’ videos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – There’s more to the beauty queens than meets the eye! You can get to know them better now that the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization has released the introduction and “Her Story” videos of its 2024 candidates.

For their respective introduction videos, the delegates get candid about their hobbies, share childhood stories, and drop fun trivia about themselves. They also share snippets of their lives, including their day-to-day activities in their beloved cities and provinces, their occupations, and their personas outside of the pageant world.

After the introduction videos, the MUPH organization also released their video series titled Her Story. For this campaign, each delegate opened up about the experiences that have shaped them as a person, the challenges that they’ve conquered, and the causes that they’d like to champion.

“These are the unique and inspiring stories of the queens of Miss Universe Philippines 2024. The paths that they have carved out for themselves, the roads that they have bravely taken. Let’s hear the unique journey of each of our Queens,” the organization said.

MUPH also noted that the Her Story videos are different from the delegates’ tourism videos, noting that pageant fans should watch out for these as well.

Prior to these, MUPH had already released the delegates’ headshot, swimsuit photos, and glam shots.

Fifty-five candidates are competing to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the latest international edition.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history — delegates for this year were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates.

However, two of the original 55 candidates have already withdrawn from the competition: Kananga’s Natasha Jung and Angeles City’s Joanna Marie Thornley. Phoebe Arrianna Torita has replaced Jung, while Angeles City has yet to name their new representative for the pageant.

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce additional details for its national pageant. – Rappler.com