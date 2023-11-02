LOOK: Francine Reyes stuns in Miss Eco Teen 2023 prelims 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

YLANG-YLANG QUEEN. Francine Reyes in her Eco Dress for Miss Eco Teen.

Francine finishes as 1st runner-up in the pageant's Best Eco Dress and Resort Wear segments

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Francine Reyes is having a good run in the Miss Eco Teen 2023 competition as seen in her performance for the pre-pageant activities.

Reyes placed 1st runner-up in both the Best Eco Dress and Resort Wear segments.

For her Eco Dress, Reyes transformed into an “Ylang-Ylang Queen” with her green and yellow ensemble.

It was the delegate from South Africa who won Best Eco Dress, while USA’s candidate was hailed 2nd runner-up.

As for the Resort Wear segment, Reyes flaunted her curves in a sparkly green gown with cutouts and a sheer skirt.

The candidate from the Netherlands was named the winner for Resort Wear, while South Africa’s candidate finished as 2nd runner-up.

Reyes is currently in Egypt for the Miss Eco Teen International 2023 competition. The coronation night is set for November 2, with India’s Cherisha Chanda crowning her successor.

The 19-year-old beauty queen from Tarlac was named Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2023 during the Miss Grand Philippines pageant in July, where Cagayan de Oro’s Nikki de Moura took home the top title.

Reyes is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ second Miss Eco Teen title, following Roberta Tamondong’s win in 2020.

For the past two years, Philippine bets — Tatyana Austria (2021) and Bea McLelland (2022) — finished as 1st runner-up. – Rappler.com