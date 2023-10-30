‘Be a true force for good’: Michelle Dee talks autism awareness for Miss Universe 2023 advocacy video

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Let's be the voice for those who don't have one,' says Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee

MANILA, Philippines – As she gears up to compete in El Salvador in November, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee continues to use her platform to forward her autism awareness advocacy.

With two brothers on the A-spectrum, the actress-beauty queen has emphasized that autism acceptance, inclusivity, and empowerment are “very close” to her heart.

In January 2020, she was even named the goodwill ambassador of the Autism Society Philippines (ASP). In her previous pageants – Michelle was crowned Miss World Philippines 2019 and named Miss Universe Philippines Tourism in 2022 – she had been consistently raising awareness for autism.

Given her deep involvement in and connection to the autism cause, it comes as no surprise that her advocacy video also revolves around it. She has previously mentioned in past interviews that her decision to pursue the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines pageant was because of this cause.

In her three-minute clip, the 28-year-old beauty queen shared that she has “poured [her] heart out” into the video but still had much to say about her advocacy.

“One in every 100 children is born with autism,” she noted, highlighting that the community should work together “towards the sustainable development goal of creating opportunities for all.”

She then told her supporters and fellow autism awareness advocates that they are not alone in the journey of supporting people on the autism spectrum, as well as their families.

“Let’s be the voice for those who don’t have one. Let’s be the reason why millions of lives become empowered, and let’s be a true force for good together,” the candidate emphasized as she called for more empowering and inclusive communities.

Fans can vote for Michelle’s advocacy video here and her overall bid for the crown here.

Michelle will be representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador in November. She will compete in the hopes of winning the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – with additional reports from Ally De Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.