‘Let go, move on’: Miss Universe PH Cavite Dia Maté sings about LDR breakup

The musician-beauty queen releases ‘Ocean of Emotion,’ which she co-produces with her boyfriend, OPM artist Juan Karlos

Dia Maté, Cavite’s representative in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant, finds therapy in music.

In her latest single “Ocean of Emotion,” the musician-beauty queen showcases the way music can make one push through and move on amid heartbreak.

“I wrote this song four years ago,” Dia shared, disclosing that the song is about breaking off a long-distance relationship. “[T]hings happened, we lost our connection, our differences became more and more apparent, we failed to communicate our feelings, and so it came to an end.”

“I feel this (the song) is a good way to let go of the past and move on with positivity and grace,” she said in a promotional interview.

“Ocean of Emotion” is branded as an indie-pop track, starting off softly in raw guitar acoustics then transitioning into a crescendo of bass, synths, and harmonies – much like how one experiencing heartbreak feels a roller coaster of emotions.

Dia wrote the song in early 2020 and produced a demo in 2021. She left it unreleased until her now-boyfriend, OPM artist Juan Karlos, discovered the song and offered to co-produce it.

Xergio Ramos, their shared musical director, finished production and mixing.

“The production of the song was a marriage between mine and JK’s production style. It was acoustic and upbeat with a dramatic electronic touch,” Dia said.

In 2022, Dia Maté was featured under Spotify RADAR, a program of the streaming service to “discover new artists on the horizon,” together with P-pop artists BINI, BGYO, and KAIA.

Music as advocacy

Dia’s music journey has also transformed into an advocacy. She volunteers with the Cribs Foundation, a rehabilitation home for sexually abused girls, where she teaches music as a way of therapy.

She hopes to amplify this advocacy on the Miss Universe Philippines stage.

“Both pageantry and music are forms of art. They are just executed in different ways. I can express my thoughts and feelings freely through songwriting and music production. Music has always been a big part of my life and has got me through the toughest of times,” Dia said.

“With pageantry, I can advocate for the things I fight for, and use the platform to inspire others. With that, music therapy for mental health has become my advocacy. I want to share with the Universe that music isn’t just something we listen to, but also a tool we can use to aid our mental health through self-expression.”

The coronation of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 is set to happen at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 22. – Christa Escudero/Rappler.com