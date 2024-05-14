4 more crowns are up for grabs at Miss Universe PH 2024 pageant

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The four titles will have a separate crowning ceremony after the MUPH coronation night on May 22

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2024 delegates now have more chances of representing the country in an international pageant as the organization announced four more crowns that are up for grabs.

The Miss Philippines made the announcement on Monday, May 13, noting that these four titles will have a separate crowning ceremony after the May 22 coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena. Final details about the separate crowning ceremony have yet to be disclosed.

The four titles up for grabs are: Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Charm Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Miss Cosmo Philippines.

It will not be the first time for more queens to be crowned after the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night.

During its 2023 edition, Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx and Baguio’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez were proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 and Miss Charm Philippines 2023, respectively. Both Amelinckx and Gravidez were part of the pageant’s Top 5.

Meanwhile, Amelinckx, who finished first runner-up in the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant, was proclaimed the first The Miss Philippines titleholder.

In October 2023, the inaugural edition of The Miss Philippines pageant was held where Bulacan’s Alethea Ambrosio was crowned.

In February 2024, it was announced that Ambrosio will represent the Philippines in the Miss Supranational 2024 pageant.

Aside from Ambrosio, the rest of the final four delegates in The Miss Philippines pageant were also appointed:

Miss Asia Pacific International Philippines 2024: Blessa Ericha Figueroa (Northern California)

Miss Aura Philippines 2024: Isabelle de Los Santos (Mandaluyong)

Miss Eco International Philippines 2024: Chantal Elise Schmidt

Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2024: Hannah Uyan (Southern California)

Following The Miss Philippines’ announcement that the crowns will be awarded after the MUPH coronation, it remains unclear whether there will be a separate Miss Philippines pageant in 2024.

A total of 53 delegates are competing to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the latest international edition of the pageant.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history: delegates for this year were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. – Rappler.com