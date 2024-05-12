Hosts, performers: Things to know about Miss Universe PH 2024 coronation night

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Michelle Dee is crowning her successor on May 22

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pageant fans are in for a treat as our next Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) queen is set to be crowned soon.

A total of 53 delegates are competing to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the latest international edition of the pageant.

Ahead of its coronation night on May 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, the delegates have been participating in a series of online challenge and pre-pageant activities.

As of Sunday, May 12, the MUPH organization have named the Top 5 delegates of the swimsuit and personal interview challenges, as well as the Top 3 winners of the National Costume competition.

Aside from looking forward to who will be crowned, pageant fans are also anticipating that this year’s coronation night will be another huge spectacle, like its previous editions. Here’s what we know about the finals night so far:

Hosts

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel will host the coronation night. The Fil-Am beauty queen will also be present in other pre-pageant activities leading to the finals night.

Actor Alden Richards will be one of the hosts, marking his second consecutive year to host the pageant’s coronation night.

Emmy award-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins is flying to the Philippines for the pageant’s coronation night. Jenkins previously hosted the finals night of the Miss Universe 2022 and 2023 pageants.

Also part of the hosts lineup are actress Gabbi Garcia and multimedia personality Tim Yap.

Performers

“Raining in Manila” hitmakers Lola Amour will be taking the stage as a guest performer for the finals night.

Thai actor Min Wetamin is also confirmed to serenade the delegates during the coronation night.

Ticket prices

Those interested to watch live can secure tickets via the SM Ticket website. Prices range from P499 for the General Admission section to P9,950 for the VIP section.

Those who can’t make it to the live show can stream the pageant finals via Empire.PH’s YouTube channel.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history: Delegates for this year were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. – Rappler.com