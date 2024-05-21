WATCH: Miss Universe PH 2024 delegates dazzle in preliminary gala night

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Who are your standout candidates during the preliminaries?

MANILA, Philippines – Despite telecast delays, the 53 delegates of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 edition stunned pageant fans in the preliminary gala night.

The preliminary competition took place on Sunday, May 19, at the Manila Hotel. However, the MUPH Organization had announced that it wouldn’t be aired live and would have a delayed telecast on Monday, May 20 instead.

The gala night, in particular, was supposed to air on Monday, 6 pm, but following technical difficulties, Empire.PH released the almost-three-hour video past 1 am on Tuesday, May 21. Aside from the gala night, the release of the preliminary interviews experienced delays as well, sparking annoyance and frustration from pageant fans.

Despite lapses from the pageant organizers, the candidates gave it their all on the last stretch of the competition as they participated in the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competitions.

The beauty queens flaunted their toned physiques as they sashayed in purple and lilac swimwear with matching sheer cover-ups.

They then showcased their parasela while wearing ensembles from esteemed Filipino designers for the evening gown segment.

Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province bagged eight special awards from the pageant sponsors at the preliminary competition. Other special awards winners include Bacoor City’s Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Iloilo City’s Alexie Brooks, Taguig City’s Christi Lynn McGarry, Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson, Baguio City’s Tarah Valencia, Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo, and Cavite’s Dia Maté.

The MUPH 2024 coronation night is set for Wednesday, May 22, 8 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. Michelle Dee, who concluded her journey in the Miss Universe 2023 in the Top 10, will be crowning her successor.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history: delegates for this year were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. – Rappler.com