‘It’s now or never’: Michelle Dee joins Miss Universe Philippines 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee is now planning to conquer the universe!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 15, the 26-year-old beauty queen announced that she had applied for the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2022 pageant.

“It’s now or never,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #DEEpataposanglaban and #forDEEuniverse. Michelle is seen posing in a sleek black one-piece in the first photo, while looking fierce in a green halter top in the second shot.

The initial screening process for the MUPH 2022 pageant ended on Tuesday, with interested candidates uploading their application videos on the streaming platform kumu as part of their requirement. The organization has yet to announce when they will name the candidates who have passed their initial screening process.

In her application video, Michelle, who is representing Makati City, said that the “road to the crown will not be easy.” “But taking my chances to win the crown takes courage. Tenacity, love for my country, and the willingness to do good with this platform is what I believe will become my greatest advantage on the Miss Universe Philippines stage,” she said.

She continued, “I want to be able to inspire everyone to achieve their best self through example, innovation, and my burning passion to make the country proud once more.”

Michelle represented the Philippines in the Miss World 2019 competition, wherein she finished as part of the Top 12. Since then, she has starred in several films.

Fellow beauty queens and celebrities like Pia Wurtzbach, Heart Evangelista, Katarina Rodrgieuz, Max Collins, Gazini Ganados, and Samantha Bernardo have expressed their support for Michelle’s new pageant journey.

Reigning title holder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is set for April 30. – Rappler.com