Miss Earth 2023 set for December in Vietnam

MISS EARTH 2023. The organization announces details of their pre-pageant activities and coronation night.

Yllana Aduana will be representing the Philippines in the competition

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, pageant fans! Carousel Productions and TNA Entertainment on Monday, September 11, announced the final details of the highly anticipated Miss Earth 2023 competition.

The pre-pageant events will take place from November 28 to December 21, while the coronation night will be held on December 22 in Vietnam.

It was initially set for December 16 but was rescheduled and relocated to accommodate a larger audience in Ho Chi Minh City’s biggest convention center, Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.

Vietnam was announced to be the next host country after the franchise resumed in-person events in the Philippines for its 2022 edition. The 2023 pageant will also mark Miss Earth’s third international stint, following Austria in 2015 and Vietnam for the first time in 2010.

Mina Sue Choi, who made history as the first beauty queen from South Korea to win the title, will be crowning her successor.

Laguna’s Yllana Aduana will be representing the Philippines in the leading environmental pageant. The scientist and model was awarded the Miss Earth Philippines title in April.

Aduana will compete to take home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Earth crown, following Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.