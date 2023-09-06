The Miss Philippines partners with Miss Asia Pacific International

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THREE CROWNS. The newly-launched Miss Philippines pageant has crowns for Miss Supranational, Miss Charm, and Miss Asia Pacific International

The franchise joins Miss Supranational and Miss Charm as the latest pageant The Miss Philippines winners can compete in

MANILA, Philippines – Another crown is at stake in the Miss Philippines competition, with the newly-established pageant announcing its partnership with Miss Asia Pacific International.

“We are thrilled that one of our amazing queens will have the opportunity to participate in this long-standing, prestigious pageant that celebrates our region,” the organization said in a social media post on Monday, September 4.

The franchise joins Miss Supranational and Miss Charm as one of the now three pageants that The Miss Philippines hopefuls can potentially represent the country in.

For its inaugural edition, The Miss Philippines announced that mothers and married women are allowed to participate in the pageant.

The organization wrote: “You don’t have to give up your dreams of joining a pageant yet because we believe that mothers and married women can be as effective as single women at being influencers and advocates of Philippine Culture and Heritage.”

The Miss Philippines also intends to modify its program, deviating from more conventional notions of what a pageant looks like. One of the major changes they announced was opting out of holding a swimsuit competition.

As a means to “reinvent pageantry,” the pageant will instead have candidates deliver “Ted Talk-type speeches” and undergo a “Cannes-inspired red carpet segment” for formal wear.

The final screening day for The Miss Philippines has been extended to Saturday, September 9 at Enderun Coworking Estancia, Pasig City. The inaugural edition of the pageant is set for October, while the coronation night has yet to be scheduled.

Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was crowned as the first The Miss Philippines during her homecoming press conference on August 10. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.