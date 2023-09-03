LOOK: Miss Philippines pageant opens applications to moms, wives 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The announcement comes days after The Miss Philippines said that they will not have a swimsuit segment in the competition

MANILA, Philippines – Newly-launched The Miss Philippines continues to unveil details about its inaugural pageant, disclosing that mothers and wives are also allowed to participate in their competition.

In a social media post on Friday, September 1, the organization announced that they also welcome women who have borne children and/or are married.

“Single, married, or a mother – you are a Queen. And you are welcome to join The Miss Philippines,” they captioned the post.

The organization added that women who already have children and partners don’t have to give up on their pageant dreams as they believe that they’re also “as effective as single women at being influencers and advocates of Philippine Culture and Heritage.”

The announcement came days after The Miss Philippines declared its intention to reinvent the country’s pageant scene.

Among the listed changes to the usual pageant format include the scrapping of the traditional swimsuit competition and having a “red carpet moment like Cannes [film festival]” for their formal wear segment.

Candidates for the pageant will also have “Ted Talk-type speeches.” Delegates are also expected to put an emphasis on how they can promote the Philippines to the world.

Interested applicants must be female, single, of Filipino heritage, and between 18 to 32 years old.

Additionally, its affiliate male competition, Mister Pilipinas Worldwide, is also open to candidates who are married and have children.

“We believe that every individual, regardless of their marital status, can be an influential icon to promote the culture and heritage of the Philippines,” the organization said.

Applications for The Miss Philippines competition is ongoing, with the final screening dates happening on September 9.

The Miss Philippines competition, however, isn’t the first pageant that opened its doors to mothers and children.

It can be recalled that the 2023 edition of the Miss Universe has allowed aspiring beauty queens of any civil status – married and with children – to join. The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 saw three moms compete.

Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of the Miss Philippines pageant is set for October, but a final date for the coronation night has yet to be announced.

The winners in The Miss Philippines competition will be granted an opportunity to compete in the Miss Supranational and Miss Charm pageants.

Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was named the first The Miss Philippines during her homecoming press conference on August 10. – Rappler.com