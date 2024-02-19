IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Who among the 55 candidates are you rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – The search for our next Miss Universe Philippines officially begins!

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization introduced on Sunday, February 18, the 55 candidates who are competing in the pageant’s 2024 edition.

For the first time in the pageant’s history, this year’s candidates were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, wherein only accredited partners approved by the MUPH organization can select the candidates from their respective localities through local pageants or appointments. Meaning, these official delegates in the national competition were either representatives appointed by these partners or winners of the local pageants.

Familiar names among this year’s hopefuls are pageant veterans Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Miss Universe Philippines-Charity 2021), Kris Tiffany Janson (Miss Intercontinental 2014 2nd runner-up), Stacey Gabriel (Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up), Ahtisa Manalo (Miss International 2018 1st runner-up), and Christi McGarry (Miss Intercontinental 2015 1st runner-up).

The 2024 roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, such as Australia, northern and southern California, Florida, Hawaii, Miami, and the United Kingdom.

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce the details for its national pageant. Makati’s Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the international edition, will be crowning her successor.

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant will also be the first edition without age restrictions for the candidates. This comes after mothers and wives were welcomed into the competition starting 2023.

Here are the official photos of the delegates posted by the MUPH organization:

Albay

Angeles

Australia

Bacolod

Bacoor

Baguio

Bantayan Island

Batangas

Bohol

Bukidnon

Bulacan

Cabanatuan

Cagayan de Oro

Cainta

Camiguin

Cavite

Cebu

Davao City

Davao del Sur

Florida

Hawaii

Iloilo

Kananga

Laguna

Leyte

Lucban

Mandaue

Manila

Mariveles

Miami

Naic

Northern California

Nueva Ecija

Occidental Mindoro

Pagadian City

Palawan

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Pasig

Quezon City

Quezon Province

Quirino

San Pablo, Laguna

Siargao

Southern California

Sydney

Tacloban

Taguig

Talisay City

Toledo

Tuguegarao

United Kingdom

Virginia

Washington

Zambales

